See the Diversity of Native Tribes This Weekend at the Arizona Indian Festival in Scottsdale

As part of the Scottsdale Western Week, the Arizona Indian Festival, held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at Scottsdale Civic Center, will showcase an element of the state’s history that, by far, predates the six decades of the Parada del Sol or Hashknife Pony Express.
This part of the celebration centers on the centuries-old cultures of the Indigenous inhabitants, which are still not widely understood or appreciated. Many people still think “Indian culture” is homogenous, so this is a way to learn more about the vast differences.
Arizona is home to 22 tribal nations, each with its own traditions. Most, if not all, will be at the Arizona Indian Festival to showcase their specific arts and crafts, culture, and language, and to promote tourism on tribal lands. It’s been running for seven years consecutively in Scottsdale, although the first one was held in 1996 at the state capitol as part of the Super Bowl programming.
“We try to distinctively showcase and define how beautiful and diverse tribal nations are here in Arizona,” says Jeffrey Lazos Ferns, Arizona Indian Festival communications director.
This year will feature more than 70 arts and crafts vendors, the most in the history of the festival. All of the artists and artisans are federally recognized tribal members, says Lazos Ferns, and all are from Arizona or the Navajo Nation.
Everything from jewelry to weaving to pottery will be displayed. One silversmith, Carol Hatathlie (Navajo/Diné), says she’s been able to be self-sufficient and raise her five children by selling her jewelry.
“It really helped me,” she says, adding that she taught her youngest son, McHale Alcott, silversmithing during the pandemic, and he’ll be at the show, too.
Another aspect of the Arizona Indian Festival is the Indian villages, where tribes build structures used in their traditional housing. Attendees can visit a wikiup from Apache lands, a hogan from the Navajo Nation, and others.
At these villages, tribal members will educate guests on edible plants, farming, and other aspects of their lives dating back thousands of years — including how to live with limited water, which is particularly important in Arizona now.
The main stage entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days features traditional and ceremonial performances. At a typical Indian market, Lazos Ferns says, “You might see a grass dance or hoop dancers.” Here, all the tribes attending are represented, such as Apache crown dancers, O’odham basket dancers, Havasupai ram dancers, and more.
“These tribes are doing traditional performances from their ancestral background,” Lazos Ferns says, adding that people bring lawn chairs to sit and watch. And, of course, foods such as frybread, burgers, and kettle corn will be available for purchase as well.
Festival-goers also will be able to meet and talk to Indian royalty: Miss Indian Arizona and her first and second attendants will be there. Royalty from various tribes who will go on to compete in the 62nd annual Miss Indian Arizona Scholarship Program in October might attend, too.
“They wear traditional clothing and the girls wear their sashes, so they’re very recognizable,” says Denise Homer, executive director of Miss Indian Arizona Association, which puts on the program. The royalty will walk around and interact with the crowd, she adds, and might participate at their respective Indian villages.
Miss Indian Arizona contestants are judged in the categories of oral presentation, evening wear, talent, and traditional wear. They must know their own tribal traditions and be knowledgeable about others in the state as well.
“It’s not a requirement that they speak their native language, but it’s definitely an asset if they do,” Homer says.
Travel and tourism vendors and the Arizona Department of Tourism will be on-site promoting destinations on tribal lands that people might not be aware of. While most people have been to, or know about, places like Monument Valley or Antelope Canyon, they can learn about a multitude of other attractions.
Lazos Fern says one of his favorite spots — which is actually within the Valley — is the Huhugam Heritage Center on the Gila River Indian Reservation. “They do a great job within the museum of telling the story in their first voice,” he notes. “It is a gem for the general public in terms of the history, the architecture.”
He adds, “The Heard [Museum] does a good job, but if you want to learn about what first voice is, go to the Huhugam. Who better to tell their stories than themselves?”
The Arizona Indian Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 5 at Scottsdale Civic Center, 3939 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale. Admission is free. More at arizonaindiantourism.org/azindianfestival.