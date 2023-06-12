Stuff people said at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023

click to enlarge Mandalorian cosplayers in the Exhibitor Hall at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023. Benjamin Leatherman

Geeks can be a chatty bunch. That is to say, they frequently love to talk, particularly about their fandom for movies, games, comics, anime, and other nerdy subject matter.They were doing a lot of it at this year’s Phoenix Fan Fusion, discussing the event, commenting on all the costumes, or just gabbing about nothing in particular.Fan Fusion patrons weren’t the only ones with loose lips at the three-day pop culture event this past weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. The 30-plus celebrity guests in attendance, including such names as “Doctor Who” actor Christopher Eccleston and Anson Mount from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” participated in Q&A panels throughout the weekend.And while everyone was talking, we were listening. Here’s a compilation of choice quotes we overheard during all three days of Fan Fusion. It runs the gamut from geeky observations, amusing quips, and more than a few non-sequiturs.“Where are all the lines to get in?”“I’ve emptied every drop of fluid from my water bottle. Every. Single. Drop.”“Those boots look great. Hope they don’t kill your feet.”“Welcome to geek Valhalla.”“Fan Fusion — or Cultural Appropriation Week.”“You’re just too adorable for your own good.”"Okay, just give me two more seconds on your knees.”"Oh my God! I love you!! Can I have your toenails??!!"“I never thought I’d spend my life savings on a toy, but here we are.”"Anyone want a man? I'm throwing mine away."“You got a Porg in your pocket?”“Superman, he’s kind of a degenerate.”“What we should've done is write down the [aisle] numbers where everything is at. We didn't and now we're screwed.”“I’m just glad [Jeremy Renner] didn’t punch me when I made a joke about snow.”“Sometimes you take a job to stop the pixies in your head.”“What I understood as I went, was that the Doctor absolutely loves humanity with both his hearts. That's the key thing, he's all about love for you stupid apes."Fan Fusion attendee: “If the Ninth Doctor was like a food that you could take a bite of, what do you think he'd taste like?”Eccleston: “Something that would kick your ass, basically.”“You have to have something other than acting or whatever it is that you do that is just for you, and relationships do not count.”“It's a miracle this film ever got on the screen.”“I’m all geeked out.”