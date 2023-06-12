Stuff people said at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023

Geeks can be a chatty bunch. That is to say, they frequently love to talk, particularly about their fandom for movies, games, comics, anime, and other nerdy subject matter.
They were doing a lot of it at this year’s Phoenix Fan Fusion, discussing the event, commenting on all the costumes, or just gabbing about nothing in particular.
Fan Fusion patrons weren’t the only ones with loose lips at the three-day pop culture event this past weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. The 30-plus celebrity guests in attendance, including such names as “Doctor Who” actor Christopher Eccleston and Anson Mount from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” participated in Q&A panels throughout the weekend.
And while everyone was talking, we were listening. Here’s a compilation of choice quotes we overheard during all three days of Fan Fusion. It runs the gamut from geeky observations, amusing quips, and more than a few non-sequiturs.
Fan Fusion patrons started talking even before they entered the convention center.
“Where are all the lines to get in?”
And they followed the rules about not bringing in outside food or drinks.
“I’ve emptied every drop of fluid from my water bottle. Every. Single. Drop.”
And prepared themselves for three days of geeking out and walking around.
“Those boots look great. Hope they don’t kill your feet.”
Attending the event was an amazing experience for some ...
“Welcome to geek Valhalla.”
… But not for others.
“Fan Fusion — or Cultural Appropriation Week.”
“You’re just too adorable for your own good.”
… Or asked them to pose for photos.
"Okay, just give me two more seconds on your knees.”
Fan Fusion patrons also found other things to admire.
"Oh my God! I love you!! Can I have your toenails??!!"
Some people found cool collectibles to buy in the Exhibitor Hall ...
“I never thought I’d spend my life savings on a toy, but here we are.”
… While others were in the market for a new S.O.
"Anyone want a man? I'm throwing mine away."
Geeks said the darndest — and nerdiest — things at Fan Fusion.
“You got a Porg in your pocket?”
Including stuff about comic book characters.
“Superman, he’s kind of a degenerate.”
Some folks made regrettable choices during Fan Fusion…
“What we should've done is write down the [aisle] numbers where everything is at. We didn't and now we're screwed.”
… Including event staff who hosted the celebrity Q&A panels
“I’m just glad [Jeremy Renner] didn’t punch me when I made a joke about snow.”
“Sometimes you take a job to stop the pixies in your head.”
They also mused about the nature of the iconic roles they played, like when “Doctor Who” actor Christoper Eccleston discussed the Ninth Doctor.
“What I understood as I went, was that the Doctor absolutely loves humanity with both his hearts. That's the key thing, he's all about love for you stupid apes."
He also responded to some interesting questions from his audience.
Fan Fusion attendee: “If the Ninth Doctor was like a food that you could take a bite of, what do you think he'd taste like?”
Eccleston: “Something that would kick your ass, basically.”
Anson Mount of “Star Trek: Strange New World” imparted some life lessons during his panel.
“You have to have something other than acting or whatever it is that you do that is just for you, and relationships do not count.”
During a panel about 1990’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” producer Kim Dawson discussed the flick’s troubled production.
“It's a miracle this film ever got on the screen.”
After three days of fun though, people were ready to head home.
“I’m all geeked out.”