Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Nerd Culture

Stuff people said at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023

and June 12, 2023 7:43AM

"Doctor Who" actor Christopher Eccleston during his Q&A at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023.
"Doctor Who" actor Christopher Eccleston during his Q&A at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023. Benjamin Leatherman
Geeks can be a chatty bunch. That is to say, they frequently love to talk, particularly about their fandom for movies, games, comics, anime, and other nerdy subject matter.

They were doing a lot of it at this year’s Phoenix Fan Fusion, discussing the event, commenting on all the costumes, or just gabbing about nothing in particular.

Fan Fusion patrons weren’t the only ones with loose lips at the three-day pop culture event this past weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. The 30-plus celebrity guests in attendance, including such names as “Doctor Who” actor Christopher Eccleston and Anson Mount from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” participated in Q&A panels throughout the weekend.

And while everyone was talking, we were listening. Here’s a compilation of choice quotes we overheard during all three days of Fan Fusion. It runs the gamut from geeky observations, amusing quips, and more than a few non-sequiturs.

Fan Fusion patrons started talking even before they entered the convention center.
“Where are all the lines to get in?”

And they followed the rules about not bringing in outside food or drinks.
“I’ve emptied every drop of fluid from my water bottle. Every. Single. Drop.”

And prepared themselves for three days of geeking out and walking around.
“Those boots look great. Hope they don’t kill your feet.”

Attending the event was an amazing experience for some ...
“Welcome to geek Valhalla.”

… But not for others.
“Fan Fusion — or Cultural Appropriation Week.”
click to enlarge
Mandalorian cosplayers in the Exhibitor Hall at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023.
Benjamin Leatherman
People loved the cosplayers they encountered ...
“You’re just too adorable for your own good.”

… Or asked them to pose for photos.
"Okay, just give me two more seconds on your knees.”

Fan Fusion patrons also found other things to admire.
"Oh my God! I love you!! Can I have your toenails??!!"

Some people found cool collectibles to buy in the Exhibitor Hall ...
“I never thought I’d spend my life savings on a toy, but here we are.”

… While others were in the market for a new S.O.
"Anyone want a man? I'm throwing mine away."

Geeks said the darndest — and nerdiest — things at Fan Fusion.
“You got a Porg in your pocket?”

Including stuff about comic book characters.
“Superman, he’s kind of a degenerate.”

Some folks made regrettable choices during Fan Fusion…
“What we should've done is write down the [aisle] numbers where everything is at. We didn't and now we're screwed.”

… Including event staff who hosted the celebrity Q&A panels
“I’m just glad [Jeremy Renner] didn’t punch me when I made a joke about snow.”
click to enlarge
Actor Paul Bettany during his panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023.
O’Hara Shipe
Celebrities also uttered some choice quotes during Fan Fusion, like actor Paul Bettany.
“Sometimes you take a job to stop the pixies in your head.”

They also mused about the nature of the iconic roles they played, like when “Doctor Who” actor Christoper Eccleston discussed the Ninth Doctor.
“What I understood as I went, was that the Doctor absolutely loves humanity with both his hearts. That's the key thing, he's all about love for you stupid apes."

He also responded to some interesting questions from his audience.
Fan Fusion attendee: “If the Ninth Doctor was like a food that you could take a bite of, what do you think he'd taste like?”

Eccleston: “Something that would kick your ass, basically.”

Anson Mount of “Star Trek: Strange New World” imparted some life lessons during his panel.
“You have to have something other than acting or whatever it is that you do that is just for you, and relationships do not count.”

During a panel about 1990’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” producer Kim Dawson discussed the flick’s troubled production.
“It's a miracle this film ever got on the screen.”

After three days of fun though, people were ready to head home.
“I’m all geeked out.”
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chris Coplan has been a professional writer since the 2010s, having started his professional career at Consequence of Sound. Since then, he's also been published with TIME, Complex, and other outlets. He lives in Central Phoenix with his fiancee, a dumb but lovable dog, and two bossy cats.
Contact: Chris Coplan
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation