The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

There's fun to be had. This week you can watch your favorite team gear up for the season at the Cardinals 2019 training camp, dance your way over to Cuba during Classic Cuba, or wind down at 2nd Friday. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

2019 Training Camp

With Kliff Kingsbury taking over as head coach and Kyler Murray as the team’s new quarterback, there is a lot of anticipation going into the Arizona Cardinals’ new season. If you want a sneak peek, you can spend the afternoon watching things unfold at 2019 training camp. There will be games for the kids, and select players will be signing autographs.

You can catch practice from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, and 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Classic Cuba

The music of contemporary Latin artists such as Luis Miguel can be traced to the classic Bolero and Danzon styles that originated on the island of Cuba. Caleb Michel and his band Trio Los Cubichis, which includes Marcos Crego on piano and bassist Max Beckmann, pay tribute to these timeless sounds with their show Classic Cuba. You can expect classics by Ernesto Lecuona and Tito Rodriguez along with music by contemporary artists.

Get lost in the sound at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Step Brothers Trivia

Do you think you know everything there is to know about the greatest comedy of the 2000s? (In case you didn’t know, here’s a hint: it stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.) Then it’s time to start snapping necks and cashing checks at Step Brothers Trivia. Gather your best friends for five rounds of questions about everything from the Catalina Wine Mixer to making bunk beds. But remember, bringing your samurai sword autographed by Randy Jackson is frowned upon.

Get ready for the funnest night ever starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Growler USA, 5415 East High Street, #101. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Beverly Hills 90210

Crank up the Color Me Badd and head on down to see Nat at the Peach Pit because Beverly Hills 90210 is back. (We’re serious about this. They’ve revived the show with the original cast.) So pour one out for Dylan McKay and bring your friends to CB Live to test your knowledge of the teen soap that started it all at Beverly Hills 90210 Trivia.

The greatest high school reunion ever starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at 21001 North Tatum Boulevard. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Let it grow. Ofelia Montelongo

GrowPHX

The GrowPHX collaborative is taking a creative approach to inspiring the public to grow food while enhancing the environment and connecting with their neighbors. They’re holding a happy hour at Duck & Decanter, 1651 East Camelback Road, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8. It’s a free event designed to answer questions about urban farming and environment-friendly landscaping. Arrive by 5:30 p.m. to see a demonstration called Hot Months Now & Planning Ahead. It’s mix-and-mingle time before and after, with a raffle taking place at 6 p.m. Feel free to raise the big questions while you’re there, such as how community members can work together to tackle food insecurity. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Look for Jesse Perry's mural just off Main Street. Lynn Trimble

2nd Friday

Sometimes, you just need a chance to wind down after a hectic work week. Head to Mesa if you want to check out the free 2nd Friday event, which has a summer block party theme this month. It’s happening on Main Street between Center and Robson, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 9. The lineup includes dozens of creatives showing and selling their artisan goods, an assortment of food trucks, and live music. Bring a lawn chair or blanket if you want to watch a 7:30 p.m. screening of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part at the Sliver Lot at 219 West Main Street. Trivia buffs can hit the 8 p.m. trivia contest at 101 West Main Street. You’ll find several murals and public art works in the area, too. Lynn Trimble