The Best Free Things to Do This Week

Looking for something fun and free? This week, you can get inspired at the Womxn in Writing Book Club, get some exercise during the Crescent Community Bike Ride, or get your heart strings pulled at Art Heals. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND Get inspired. Courtesy of Gather PHX

Womxn in Writing Book Club

At the beginning of the year, the team at Gather PHX realized that their minds weren’t alive with inspiration. The small, locally minded store located inside The Churchill wanted to fuel their creative fire by starting a book club to celebrate the words of womxn writers to help connect with the local community. This month’s Womxn in Writing Book Club selection is the influential Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde, a collection of essays examining topics such as race, war, sexual identity, and feminism.

The meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24, at Cha Cha’s Tea Lounge, 1325 Grand Avenue, #3. Jason Keil

EXPAND Bike rides pair well with post-cycling beers. Lynn Trimble

Crescent Community Bike Ride

It’s official, Phoenix: It’s so hot you could cry, but you can’t because your tear ducts dry up when you walk out the door. But don’t let the temperatures stop you from getting some exercise. The Crescent Community Bike Ride, along with Heavy Pedal, take to the streets every Thursday. If you want to move, hop on your saddle for the Caliente ride. If you’d rather cruise through downtown, the Fresca ride is for you. Later, you can hydrate and refuel with discounted cold drinks and burritos.

Get on your bikes and ride! The Caliente Ride meets up at Crescent Ballroom at 7 p.m. and rolls out at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at 308 North Second Avenue. The Fresca Ride will get together at 8 p.m. and hit the road at 8:30 p.m. Jason Keil

Art Heals

Art Heals is more than a teenage talent show. It’s a way for mistreated children, many who come from foster homes, treatment centers, and homeless shelters, to tell their stories and heal their emotional wounds by expressing themselves artistically. This event is the culmination of the Theater Camp put on by the Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona. The teenage participants tell their stories through acting, music, dance, and poetry.

There are two performances at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Herberger Theater Center, 222 East Monroe Street. There will also be an art activity in the lobby starting at 6 p.m. Jason Keil