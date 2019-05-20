The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Fun is best had when it's free. This week, you can get a history lesson during "The Constitution and Donald J. Trump: Part Nine," learn about the motivations behind Josef Albers' artwork during "Lunching with Albers at Teotihuacan," or find out how art and politics collide at “A Matter of Public Record: Art in the Age of Mass Surveillance.” For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Free Workshop

Despite the wealth of topics tackled in zines you’ve spotted at Wasted Ink Zine Distro, 2222 North 16th Street, there are always more stories that need to be told. So Jean Munson, publisher with Plot Twist Publishing, is presenting a free workshop for teens who want to learn the fine art of making indie comics. Only teenagers can do the workshop, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. They’ll get 15 minutes to settle in before the 90-minute workshop starts, then 15 minutes after the workshop for exploring Wasted Ink's zine offerings — which address everything from social justice to true love. Lynn Trimble

Where Trump meets the U.S. Constitution, sort of. Changing Hands Bookstore

'The Constitution and Donald J. Trump: Part Nine'

The phrase “constitutional crisis” is getting a lot of play these days. But how much do you really know about which Trump proposals and policies may go against the Constitution? It’s a topic attorney Robert McWhirter will be discussing at Changing Hands Bookstore, 6428 South McClintock Drive, in Tempe. He’s presenting "The Constitution and Donald J. Trump: Part Nine" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. The free event includes a presentation about what the U.S. Constitution says about Trump’s take on key issues of the day, from immigration to freedom of the press. McWhirter, an expert on the Bill of Rights, will be doing a Q&A after his talk, and you can buy a copy of McWhirter’s book Bills, Quills and Stills: An Annotated, Illustrated, and Illuminated History of the Bill of Rights while you’re there if his talk inspires you to learn more. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND There's still time to see the Josef Albers exhibit. Heard Museum

'Lunching With Albers at Teotihuacan'

Bauhaus artist Josef Albers traveled to Mexico, where he explored archaeological sites that influenced his work. Now, his artwork is on view at the Heard Museum, but it’s hard to fully appreciate its significance without knowing a little something about the places he visited and how they informed his creative practice. ASU archaeology professor Michael Smith can help you with that, during his “Lunching With Albers at Teotihuacan” talk at the Heard Museum, 2301 North Central Avenue. The free presentation takes place from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. It’s part of the museum’s B.Y.O.L. (Bring Your Own Lunch) lecture series, so bring a meal along or reserve something from the Coffee Cantina before you go. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Part of Playland Security at Fine Art Complex 1101. Lynn Trimble

'A Matter of Public Record: Art in the Age of Mass Surveillance'

Art and politics collide at Fine Art Complex 1101, 1101 West University Drive in Tempe, where the closing exhibition for “A Matter of Public Record: Art in the Age of Mass Surveillance” happens from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 25. The free exhibit features several Phoenix artists, tackling topics from drone warfare to terrorism. Look for Nathaniel Lewis’s Playland Security, which transforms familiar TSA airport screening machines into a children’s toy — complete with a child sporting an explosives vest. Other artworks include a video for Adriene Jenik’s The Sky is Falling…, a performative piece exploring civilian deaths due to drone strikes. There’s even a Steve Hampton painting of a younger Trump reclining in a bathrobe against a cotton candy-colored backdrop. Lynn Trimble