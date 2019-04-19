The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Need something to do? This weekend, you can take a breath of fresh air during National Park Week, enjoy all things fried at Fried Festival, or celebrate the uniqueness of the Warehouse District at PHX Night Market. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Getting creative at Burning Man. Gail Reyes Photography

"IGNiGHT!"

Feeling burned out by the end of the week? Escape for a night of fire performance, live music, and art cars inspired by the famed Burning Man festival, during a free festival-sanctioned event happening from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, April 19, at Alwun House, 1204 East Roosevelt Street. It’s the official opening for an exhibition called “IGNiGHT!,” which continues through Friday, May 10. Expect plenty of interactive art for all ages Friday night at Alwun House and the art park they’re developing next door. Offerings will include a giant light wall, contortionist performance, play areas inspired by cat boxes, and LED sculpture made with upcycled bike wheel rims. Visit alwunhouse.org. Lynn Trimble



Debra Ann Byrd performs the title role in Othello. Hubert Williams

Othello

Rumors have led to tragic deaths in modern times, making Othello feel more relevant than ever. Shakespeare’s play, first performed in the early 17th century, imagines a jealous man raging against his faithful wife, after trusting a man who claims she’s been untrue. There’s a 90-minute adaptation, starring an all-female cast, coming to Taliesin West, 12621 North Frank Lloyd Boulevard in Scottsdale. The Friday, April 19, performance starts at 7:30 p.m. The cast of eight includes Asian, black, Latino, and white women. Debra Ann Byrd, Harlem Shakespeare Festival founder, performs the lead role. It’s part of the current season for Mesa-based Southwest Shakespeare Company. Tickets are $35. Visit swshakespeare.org. Lynn Trimble





Arizona Tattoo Invitational

Are you looking to get some ink done? Find the inspiration for your next piece of skin art at the Arizona Tattoo Invitational. Studios and artists from around the nation will be in attendance. There is also a custom car and bike show and the Miss Arizona Tattooed Pin-Up Contest with a $250 cash prize on Saturday, April 20. There will be tattoo contests throughout the weekend, a charity art auction, and an after-party.

Get inked up starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21, at Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa, 9495 West Coyotes Boulevard in Glendale. Tickets are $15 per day or $25 for the entire weekend. For more information, visit arizonatattooinvitational.com. Jason Keil



Road trip. Sierralara/Shutterstock

National Park Week

National Park Week kicks off on Saturday, April 20, when you can hit the trails at any national park in Arizona for free. Entrance fees are being waived that day at national parks across the country. Here in Arizona, you have more than 20 parks to choose from, including Sunset Crater, Walnut Canyon, and Wupatki in Flagstaff. Never fear if hiking isn’t your thing. Just pack a picnic lunch and grab your binoculars to enjoy a leisurely stroll and some much-needed down time. Khakis aren’t mandatory, but they might give your photos more of that park ranger vibe. Hours and park offerings vary, so do your homework before you go. Then do the wildlife a favor, and be sure you don’t leave behind any litter or take anything from the parks as your personal souvenir. Visit nps.gov. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Ready to eat. Courtesy of Southwest Cajun Fest

Southwest Cajun Fest

Food festivals are normally very lively affairs, and this year’s Southwest Cajun Fest will be no exception. This afternoon-long event, which takes place on Saturday, April 20, at Dr. AJ Chandler Park, 178 East Commonwealth Avenue in Chandler, will see plenty of culinary action of the Cajun variety, including crawfish boils, live entertainment, and lawn games.

Regional dishes and delights from the southeastern reaches of Louisiana will be served by local food vendors like Angry Crab Shack, Bayou Bistro, and Honey Bear’s BBQ, including such staples as po’boys, gumbo, jambalaya, and even gator sausage and frogs’ legs. And if you’re really hungry, there will be eating contests involving watermelon, boudin-style sausage, and crawfish. Abita Beer is sponsoring the event and will have an extensive selection of brews for purchase. Local jazz, blues, and swing bands will provide the soundtrack.

The festival runs from noon until 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $8 in advance, $12 at the event. If you’d like to attend in style, VIP tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door, and include access to the Big Easy Lounge, four adult beverages, and other perks. See southwestcajunfest.com for more details. Benjamin Leatherman



EXPAND Keep your eyes on the fries. Gabe Williams and Chanelle Sinclair

Fried Festival

You’ll think you’ve fried and gone to heaven after hitting the Fried Festival, Phoenix’s first festival focused on french fries and music. More than 20 fry vendors will be there, selling fare that includes buffalo chicken, Cajun, chili cheese, churro, clam chowder, duck fat, pizza, and vegan fries, plus plenty more. Expect several drink options too, including beer and wine. The live music lineup includes Fairy Bones, Please, Weird Radicals, Reverse Cowboy, and DJ Stoneypie, to name a few. It’s happening on Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 10 p.m. at Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street. Tickets are $15. Visit Fried Festival on Facebook. Lynn Trimble



Look for Jerusafunk at Bud's Glass Joint. Jerusafunk

4/20 Party

Happy days are here again. It’s all about celebrating cannabis culture when April 20 rolls around each year, because the date is loaded with symbolism in both pot and pop culture. Head to Bud’s Glass Joint, 907 North Fifth Street, if you want to hit their free 4/20 Party happening from 7 to 10 p.m. that Saturday night. You’ll find plenty of art, food, music, local vendors, and a free raffle. Several creatives, including Desi B and Jimmy Rush, will be doing live glass blowing. Musical offerings include Snailmate, HotRock SupaJoint, Jerusafunk, and more. Plus, it’s an excuse to shop for cannabis-inspired clothing and jewelry, or glass with a creative twist (think aliens, animals, ray guns, and such). Visit budsglassjoint.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND A classic film. Universal

Half Baked

Before Seth Rogen and James Franco made marijuana movies mainstream, Dave Chappelle co-wrote and starred in one of the best “buddy” comedies of the ’90s. Half Baked tells the story of three New Yorkers who sell medicinal weed to get their friend (Harland Williams) out of the slammer for accidentally killing a police horse. With so many quotable lines and cameos rolled in, this cult classic set the standard for stoner comedies to come. The BS Movies podcast will be recording a live episode after the show with trivia and prizes.

Spark one up at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Tickets are $9.95. For more information, visit thefilmbarphx.com. Jason Keil





Spark at Dark

Back in 1987, an underground teen club called Pulsations opened in Mesa. It’s long gone, but not forgotten. That’s why Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, is doing a free Spark at Dark event with a Pulsations theme from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Local artists working in fashion, music, photography, video, and visual art will be there, with ’80s-inspired interactive activities for all ages. Look for Kyllan Maney, who’ll be working on a large-scale mural and art car, plus creatives from Wasted Ink Zine Distro and the Femme Fotale photography project. Leave time to dance, while DJ Bueller delivers the ’80s tunes. And don’t forget money for food truck fare. Visit mesaartscenter.com. Lynn Trimble



Noodles — what dreams are made of. PHX Night Market

PHX Night Market

The Warehouse District in downtown Phoenix was once known as a Chinatown in the early 20th century. The PHX Night Market celebrates this unique area’s history with stunning 3-D artwork, music from Nosaj Thing, and delicious food from over 75 vendors offering limited-edition menus for this event. There will also be cosplay, arcade games, a kids’ zone with Pikachu, and a meet-and-greet with rapper/comedian Timothy DeLaGhetto.

Eat up starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, and 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, along Jackson Street between Fourth Street and Central Avenue behind Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tickets are between $25 and $125. For more information, visit phxnightmarket.com. Jason Keil





Trivia Night

Trivia Night at Crescent Ballroom is always a hilarious time. In addition to answering random questions about pop culture and enjoying the great food and drink specials, nearly every team wins a prize. It could be a gift card from Stinkweeds or a picnic of Twinkies and bacon. However, this week’s edition takes a solemn turn. Hosts Compton and DJ Heimbuck will pay tribute to Prince. Study up on Purple Rain and be prepared to win it all.

Signup starts at 5 p.m. with trivia beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, at 308 North Second Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit crescentphx.com. Jason Keil