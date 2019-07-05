The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Ready for a busy weekend? This weekend, you can nurture your inner child at Free First Friday Night, admire homemade floral headpieces at Phoenix Fridas, or take part in meaningful discussion during Mujerxs Summer Book Club. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Arizona Diamondbacks

After taking off for Independence Day, the Arizona Diamondbacks hopefully will be well-rested to take on their division rivals the Colorado Rockies this weekend. They’ll need to swing for the fences to turn their fortunes around before the All-Star break. Even if David Peralta and the boys don’t put on a hitting display, there will be one hell of a show when the game ends with an extended fireworks display lighting up the downtown sky.

The starting pitch goes out at 6:10 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street, with additional matchups through Sunday, July 7. Tickets are $22-$300. Jason Keil

Crit Hit 4: Summer of Summoning

Over the last few years, the isolation of playing online has led gamers back to role-playing and board games. The Valley community of players is gathering together at Crit Hit 4: Summer of Summoning. There you can attend a panel and bond with the strategically minded while learning and playing new games.

Roll the dice beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain, 10831 South 51st Street, continuing through Sunday, July 7. Badge prices range from $15 for Friday only to $50 for the full weekend. This event is for those 18 and older. Jason Keil

Free First Friday Night

Nurture your inner child as the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, 215 North Seventh Street, presents Free First Friday Night on July 5. It’s a chance for everyone to explore the museum’s offerings, which promote everything from creativity to literacy. There’s an art studio where guests can get messy, a block area for building, and a market that’s great for pretend play. Typically, admission is $14.95. While you’re there, try making your way through the Noodle Forest made with pool noodles, or watching scarves fly through the Whoosh! contraption. It’s a great way to unwind from a long work week while you get fresh ideas for at-home playtime. The museum is located in the historic Monroe School, whose alumni include famed painter Jackson Pollock. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Fridas

The Phoenix Fridas artist collective, which includes 10 Latina artists inspired by Frida Kahlo, is celebrating its 15th year with an exhibition of new works at Fair Trade Cafe, 1020 North First Avenue. Join the free opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on First Friday, July 5, when the artists will also be showing homemade floral headpieces. Participating artists include Kathy Cano-Murillo, founder of The Crafty Chica, and Emily Costello, whose artwork has been featured on Arizona lottery tickets. If you need a bigger Frida fix, register for the free Phoenix Frida Fest happening the next day at Mucho Mas Art Studo. Lynn Trimble

Miami Nights

Aneesh from Live 101.5 FM is hosting a Friday night dance party all summer at The Van Buren. This month he’s bringing South Florida to the desert with Miami Nights. Rent an indoor cabana and get down to EDM, Latin trap, cumbia, and moombahton spun by DJs M’Rocka and Melo. There will be go-go dancers and drink specials all night long. A dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to one•n•ten, a non-profit supporting LGTBQ youth.

Go tropical at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at 401 West Van Buren Street. Tickets range from $8-$12. Jason Keil

Chefs + Market

Freshen up your weekend farmers market rounds with the Chefs + Market event at Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale. The free indoor market on Saturday, July 6, features food and live music inspired by the backyard grilling and chilling theme. It’s a chance to enjoy bites by chefs Sean Currid of Maple & Ash and Juan Zamora of Chula Seafood, plus spirit and wine tastings. You’ll need to RSVP ahead of time, because space is limited. Of course, the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. event also includes a farmers market featuring fresh produce, and a cash bar so you can indulge in a Bloody Mary or Mimosa. Lynn Trimble

Mujerxs Summer Book Club

The mission of Palabras Bilingual Bookstore is “to promote cultural representation and diversity through language, books, and the arts.” The store is meeting this goal with the Mujerxs Summer Book Club. The first Saturday of each month focuses on a book written by a woman of color. This month’s selection is All About Love: New Visions by author bell hooks. Each chapter of the non-fiction work focuses on an aspect of a loving relationship and the mistrust men feel when in one. There will be snacks and discussions served.

Turn the page at noon on Saturday, July 6, at 1738 East McDowell Road. This is a free event. For more information, visit palabrasbookstore.com. Jason Keil

Dirty Disney

Are you getting sick of all the live-action remakes of your favorite animated movies? Dirty Disney is what you want to see. Leave the kids at home because this show will make Walt’s frozen head turn over in the subterranean bunker they keep it in. Pandora DeStrange and The Queens of The Crescent are going to warp your mind by turning the classics you loved on their head. Sing along to new hits like “Let It Flow” or get all “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” with Cherry Poppins. Nothing is sacred when this classic show returns to the stage with special guest Erikatoure Aviance.

A whole new world begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $20-$25. Jason Keil

Day of Tanabata

It’s often said that putting your plans in writing increases the odds they’ll actually happen. It’s a practical step, but a poetic one as well, if you embrace the Chinese folklore at the heart of a Japanese tradition called Tanabata. You can learn more during the Day of Tanabata at the Japanese Friendship Garden, 1125 North Central Avenue, which takes place Sunday, July 7. Garden hours that day are 7 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. While you’re there, you can write a wish on a long strip of colorful paper, then hang it on a bamboo tree and imagine your wish rising up to the heavens. Admission is $7. Lynn Trimble

Wings of Desire

High above the Berlin Wall, two angels watch the city below. They witness details in the lives of various passersby, from trapeze artists to Holocaust survivors, and even Peter Falk. In the 1987 film Wings of Desire, one of these angels decides to reject his immortality and descend from the heavens when he falls in love with a human Berliner. Meg Ryan and Nicolas Cage starred in a loose remake titled City of Angels the following year, but it doesn’t capture the poetic mood that German filmmaker Wim Wenders created in the original. See whether you agree as FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, presents Wings of Desire at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Tickets are $9.95. Lynn Trimble