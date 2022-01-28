Your Guide to Tempe FanCon 2022: Cosplay, Vendors, Schedule, and More

First up is Tempe FanCon this weekend, the free event outside of the Tempe Public Library that celebrates pop culture, video games, costuming, and similar subject matter. Melissa Quillard, a spokesperson for the city of Tempe, says the con’s geeky bent is a natural fit for the library.
“There's certainly a lot of synergy between the library and comic books, cosplay, and all those fun activities," she says. “Comic books especially tap into some key literacy components. When you're reading one, you've got to slow down to connect the images to what's written in the little bubbles, so it allows people to comprehend the story.”
Taking place over a single afternoon, Tempe FanCon is attended by geeks of all ages and features dozens of vendors, artists, and exhibitors. There’s also a massive costume contest for prizes.
Typically held every January, FanCon’s organizers took last year off because of COVID-19, but will stage the 2022 edition on Saturday, January 29. All of the activities will take place outdoors to help lessen the spread of the virus. (Quillard says masks are also “strongly encouraged.”)
Want to know what else is in store for this year’s FanCon? Here’s a guide with all the details.
When and Where is Tempe FanCon 2020?The con will take place on Saturday, January 29, outside of Tempe Public Library, 3500 South Rural Road in Tempe. Hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
How Much Is Admission?It’s completely free to attend.
Are There Age Limits?
Nope. Tempe FanCon is a family-friendly event open to all ages.
What's the Best Way to Get There?If you're coming by car, take either Superstition Freeway (U.S. Highway 60) to the Rural Road exit and then head north. The Tempe Public Library is on the southwest corner of Southern Avenue and Rural. If you're taking public transit, Valley Metro's No. 72 bus connects with the light rail station at University Drive.
Where Can I Park?Free parking is available at the library and a few hundred spaces will be available. That said, the earlier you get there, the closer you can park.
What’s the Weather Going to Be Like?There will be clear skies and lots of sunshine but temperatures will be on the chilly side (around 57 degrees) at the start of the event. Things will warm up throughout the day and get into the mid-70s by the afternoon.
Will There Be COVID-19 Safety Rules?Yes. All attendees are strongly urged to wear masks “regardless of their vaccination status” due to the current surge of COVID-19’s Omicron variants. You won’t need to show proof of a recent negative test result or being vaxxed to attend, though.
What Sort of Vendors Will Be There?As you’d expect, they’ll largely be of a geeky variety. The library’s website lists more than 70 different vendors, businesses, artists, and groups that will have tables and tents at Tempe FanCon. The selection is as varied as it is enormous and includes craftspeople (Raven's Bazaar, Strong Leather Goods, Vixen's Baubles ‘n' Bling), retailers (Collectors Marketplace, Kei Collective), authors (Matthew O. Duncan, Mindy Tarquini), illustrators and comic artists (Jeff Pina, Dominic Glover), and publishers (Small-Tooth-Dog).
Will There Be Food and Drink Available to Purchase?Yes. A few different food trucks and vendors are scheduled to appear at the event, including American Poutine Co., Culinary Sköl, and Mustache Pretzels. Plus, a local Girl Scouts troop will be on hand and will likely have cookies for sale (it’s that time of year, after all). A number of restaurants and eateries are also within a short driving distance from Tempe Public Library.
Will There Be Any Special Guests?Sort of. Renowned local cosplayer AmberSkies will make an appearance at the event and will judge the cosplay contest. Local geek groups like the Arizona Ghostbusters and the Umbrella Corporation Arizona Hive are also planning to be there.
Are Costumes Encouraged?Naturally. Feel free to dress as characters from comic books, movies, anime, games, or any other sort of geek-friendly subject matter.
Will There Be Costume Contests?Yup. As a matter of fact, there will be one for humans as well as one for pets. Winners of the “Wags & Whiskers” contest (which features pet costumes that were submitted online and judged in advance of the con) will be announced at 1 p.m. on the stage.
Anyone interested in participating in the costume contest for humans can sign up from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the entrance to the Tempe History Museum. There will be four different categories (youth, teen, adult, and group) and local cosplayer AmberSkies will judge contestants and the results will be revealed at 1:30 p.m. Winners in each category will score tickets to this year’s Arizona Renaissance Festival.
What's the Schedule?Activities will start approximately 30 minutes after the event starts at 10 a.m. and run throughout the afternoon. Here’s the full schedule of everything that’s happening at FanCon.
10 a.m. – Tempe FanCon begins
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Activities for kids in the north parking lot will occur
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – The FanCon photo booth will operate
10:30 to 11 a.m. – Superhero Storytime takes place on the stage
1 p.m. – Wags & Whiskers contest winners announced on the stage
1:30 p.m. – Costume contest winner announced on the stage
4 p.m. – Tempe FanCon ends