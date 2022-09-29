Best Adventure Supply Shop

We're fortunate to live in a state where the outdoors recreation is so easily accessible. But making the decision to hike, camp, kayak, or boulder means needing gear, and to us, needing gear means a trip to Arizona Hiking Shack. We go to the large, neatly organized shop for apparel from well-known brands like Columbia; rope for rock-climbing; camping gear from tents to lights to food; hiking shoes; and safety equipment to make it home in one piece. The website is sparsely stocked, but don't let that fool you. The store is chock-full of equipment for pretty much any outdoor activity you can do in the state. Arizona Hiking Supply also offers classes like Backpacking 101 and a large section of books and maps, because really, knowledge is the best tool of all.