Best Boutique

Maybe there's a time and a place for luxury boutiques, but we'd rather be shopping at Desert Crafted, where the vibe is genuine, creative, and calm. Instead of being bombarded by glitz, we're embraced by desert tranquility here, where we always find a changing selection of goods curated by local artist Laura Plecas. On any given visit, we might find desert basics such as wide-brimmed hats or woven handbags, or self-care goodies like candles or exfoliating body brushes. We can always count on finding great gifts here, from unique earrings to ceramic trays with an evil eye motif. And the shop also carries original artworks by Plecas, which makes it a perfect place to start your journey as an art collector.