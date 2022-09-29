Best Designer Vintage Clothing

When Rihanna announced her pregnancy by posting a photo of herself, baby bump on full display, in a hot pink puffer coat, it went viral. But we couldn't help but notice the necklace she was wearing, a pearl and jewel number that purportedly cost $11,000. The superstar bought the eye-catching piece at Vintage by Misty, a small shop with a big reputation in Old Town Scottsdale. Vintage by Misty specializes in designer goods from the '60s to the '90s, everything from groovy Pucci sunglasses to disco-fabulous 1970s Gucci handbags to suede Chanel boots. There are no bargains here, but when you've been featured in British Vogue as one of best designer resale stores in the world, you don't have to offer deals. And if you've got any top-quality goods you're looking to part with, Vintage by Misty may take them, either by buying them outright or through consignment.