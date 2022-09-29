Best DIY Poetry Press

Poetry doesn't have to be fancy: Sometimes you can say all you need to say on a single sheet of paper. That's the guiding ethos behind Rinky Dink Press, Phoenix's premium purveyor of poetry micro-chapbooks. Each micro-chapbook features a handful of poems written by local and national poets on a cleverly folded sheet of paper. Through the magic of this origami publishing process, RDP has assembled a run of very cheap micro-chapbooks that offer way more bang than their $1 price tag. Selling their titles individually and in bundled sets, the self-styled punk press has made appearances in Poets & Writers and tabled at conventions and book fairs across the country. Don't be fooled by their small books: Like Ron Burgundy, they're kind of a big deal.