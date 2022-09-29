Best Knitting Shop

These fiber folk take their yarn very seriously, but still manage to create an environment that's welcoming for people of any skill level, or absolutely no skills at all. The shop has a stellar lineup of classes, where you can learn the ins and outs of beginning knitting or crocheting, try your hand at weaving and spinning, or see how you like doing needle felting. Whether you want to make a granny square throw or a needle-felted one-eyed monster is up to you. The shop has an incredible selection of yarns, and even carries fibers a local artist dyes by using desert plants. There's a wonderful community spirit here, because curiosity is always supported and knowledge is generously shared.