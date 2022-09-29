Even in the age of online shopping, we still love a good day at the mall. Chandler Fashion Center has something for everyone. The lineup of 180-plus retailers includes Apple, Tilly's, lululemon, Dillard's, Macy's, and Urban Outfitters, to namedrop a few. The 20-screen Harkins Theatres multiplex is excellent for friends and date nights, and the Crayola Experience Studio, Joystick Arcade, and splash pad are lit for the younger folks. And once shoppers get winded, they can grab a bite and quench their thirst at a myriad of spots in the food court and throughout the area, including Hop Social Tavern, Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, and P.F. Chang's. To wrap up the day or night, The Cheesecake Factory and the Starbucks inside Barnes & Noble offer dessert and coffee.