Best Monthly Market

We've often said that we only get up in the middle of the night for two things: air travel and the VNSA Used Book Sale. It's held every year in February in an exhibition hall at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, and the name is actually a misnomer: When the sale began in the 1950s, it was just for books, but today you can find records, DVDs, magazines, games, puzzles, maps, and more. Hundreds of thousands of items are for sale, most for absurdly low prices — all biographies and vinyl records are just $1 each, for example — which is why book dealers, resellers, bibliophiles, and the like start lining up the night before to be first in the door. A few tips for the newbies: Bring lots of bags in case you don't get a shopping cart; if you see something you think you want, grab it, because it may not be there in a couple of minutes; and you'll get through checkout faster if you bring cash. Happy hunting.