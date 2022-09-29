Best Monthly Market

The downtown Phoenix art walk isn't the only cool thing that happens on the first Friday of the month. North of Roosevelt Row, Ivory House Vintage Shop hosts the Rollin' Retro Market. Held at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Rollin' Retro Market combines two things we love: shopping and roller-skating. Your $3 entry fee includes skate rental and access to dozens of vendors selling vintage goods plus jewelry, clothing, art, and more. The whole affair is a groovy, high-energy event we look forward to each month. And if you can't wait until First Friday to shop vintage, you can head out to Ivory House's west Valley storefront at 650 North Estrella Parkway, Suite A4, in Goodyear.