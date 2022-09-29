Best Musical Instruments

Where have generations of Phoenix musicians gone to buy their instruments? That would be Milano Music in downtown Mesa, which has been around since 1946. Whether your newly minted band kid needs his first clarinet or you're a veteran rocker looking for a fresh axe, Milano has brand-name options in a variety of price points. Not sure your middle school student is going to stick with the violin? Milano offers rental instruments for low monthly payments, and insurance is included, so if your daughter's flute is damaged in an unfortunate school bus incident, you're completely covered. For professionals, Milano carries every instrument you'd find in a symphony orchestra or a rock band, plus the accessories you need to keep them working in good condition. And if you're just getting started in music, Milano can help with that, too; they offer lessons for all ages.