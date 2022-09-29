Best Place to Buy a Bird

We don't care for pigeons. But parakeets and parrots? That's another story. Birds and Then Some in north Phoenix is a pet store that specializes in domestic handfed baby birds. The bright, clean shop is stocked with well-cared-for birds and everything you need to keep them happy, healthy, and entertained. Depending on the day, they've got zebra finches, cockatiels, canaries, and caiques, plus cages, perches, food, and a delightful selection of toys. The staff are devoted bird-lovers and want to send you home with the right pet for you. And even polite looky-loos who just want to enjoy seeing the selection of birds at the store are welcome.