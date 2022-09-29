Best Place to Buy a Bouquet

History is full of horrors, but it can also be full of beauty. Baseline Flowers has a rich history in the Valley: Founded in 1950 by the late Hiroshi Nakagawa, the shop started as a vegetable and flower farm that was part of south Phoenix's Japanese flower farms, an area where Japanese-American families came together to farm and start anew after World War II. While all the other shops from this time in Phoenix's history are gone, Baseline Flowers is still standing — proud and resilient as a sunflower. Baseline Flowers offers a rich array of flowers and does custom floral arrangements. The shop also occasionally puts on events such as their A Slice storytelling series. While flowers themselves live short and ephemeral lives, the people at Baseline Flowers who cultivate them and present them in such beautiful fashion have been doing this for a long, long time. History isn't just in books — you can find it in bouquets, too.