Best Place to Solve the Case

Whether you're a law-enforcement professional, a forensics student, or you just really like watching Law & Order, you'll love Crime Scene. The shop's focus is providing forensic supplies to law-enforcement agencies and schools, but the public can buy the same gear that the pros do. That includes crime scene tape, fingerprint kits, blood-detecting equipment, and even body bags. For fans of true crime and police shows, Crime Scene sells activity kits in which participants use forensic evidence to solve an imaginary murder, as well as gift bundles full of toe tags, evidence bags, and more. The store even sells jackets that say Forensics on the back, but don't try to use them to impersonate a professional — you want to be the one solving crimes, not committing them.