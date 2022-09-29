Best Vintage Clothing

Well, it's come to this: Clothing from the 1990s is now considered vintage. Let's put that alarming development aside and focus on the fact that you can find stuff from the '90s, plus every other decade of the 20th century, at Antique Sugar in downtown Phoenix. The store sells clothing and accessories for men and women, and there are new treasures every time we stop in. Midcentury letter sweaters. Groovy 1970s rock T-shirts. Gorgeous Mad Men-style party dresses. Prices are reasonable, and there are bargains to be found, especially on the days when Antique Sugar marks a lot of their items at $5 to make room for new acquisitions. You can find out when the sale days are, as well as keep up with what's in store, on Antique Sugar's always-entertaining Instagram feed.