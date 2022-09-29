Best Zine Shop

When it comes to zines, Wasted Ink is the Valley's one-stop shop for all things hand-stitched and stapled. Founded in 2015, the distro has been a vital space and storefront for the self-publishing community. WIZD maintains a library of over 1,500 zines and has helped organize and run the annual Phx Zine Fest since 2016. Their shelves provide a kaleidoscope of stories, how-to guides, and personal narratives from writers and artists based in Arizona and beyond. The folks at WIZD have been vocal and steadfast in their commitment to signal-boosting the contributions of BIPOC, LGBTQ, disabled, and neurodivergent creators. They've also hosted workshops, open mics, and events over the years, forming strong connections with the Valley's arts community. The best part about the zines at WIZD? They're really affordable. If you're looking for unique literature you won't find anywhere else that won't break the bank, WIZD offers DIY lit that's cheaper than the cost of a Happy Meal.