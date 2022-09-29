Best Free Ride

It's like something out of Tomorrowland at Disney Word. Sure, the technology isn't all that futuristic. But how many rides give you a bird's-eye view of the top of a jumbo jet? Or the sweeping vistas of the mountains and sunsets that remind us why we live here in the first place? The driverless PHX Sky Train takes you from the 44th Street Light Rail Station, over the taxiway, and right into Terminals 3 and 4. In the summer, the extension to the car rental facility opened. It's free and runs every three to five minutes. It's a great way to avoid the traffic or expensive parking at Sky Harbor, and here's a tip: You can avoid the lines to check your bags at the terminal by doing it at the 44th Street station. You'd pay for this at Tomorrowland. But here's the best bit, besides the views: It's free.