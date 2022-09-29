Best Museum

Galleries get a bad rap in some circles, especially from those who assume that traditional art venues are stuffy places filled with art that's hard to understand and impossible to afford. Art One gallery in Old Town Scottsdale counters that model by presenting an eclectic assortment of affordable artworks in a casual, friendly setting where you don't have to worry about being intimidated because you're not an art expert. The gallery has a large storefront window, so passersby can always see art as they walk down the street, and more pieces are often displayed outside the gallery during the day, which makes art feel even more relatable. Art One is the best place to see works by emerging and established artists, including many you won't see on the beaten path of Phoenix's downtown arts scene. On any given day, you might see a work by one of the Valley's most prolific muralists, a piece by a well-known local artist that differs radically from their typical style, or a piece created by a talented high school or college student. The gallery also shows works by students at Autism Academy. It's a perfect place to discover local talents before they hit the big time.