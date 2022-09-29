Best Museum Exhibit

Odds are, you don't spend a lot of time thinking about how art influences or reflects the world around you, or how it affects your own perceptions and perspective. ASU Art Museum gave visitors a compelling glimpse of the ways historical images have fostered and reinforced ideas, policies, and practices related to incarceration with this exhibition featuring works by a dozen artists who drew from carceral culture in their own communities in and beyond Arizona. The exhibition perfectly meets the current times, in which advocates decry the rise of the prison industrial complex amid dwindling resources for education, family support, mental health care, and other community needs. The exhibition filled every gallery at the museum, signaling the significance of the issue, and the museum even added prompts for reflection to stairways and other spaces. Thoughtful programming supplemented the exhibition, giving community members opportunities for learning, conversation, and action, proving that art exhibits can be powerful catalysts for change.