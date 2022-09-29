Best Place to Take an Out-of-Towner

There's no shortage of places to take out-of-towners whether they're into nature, sports, or cultural activities. But sometimes you just want to show off the fact that Phoenix has a particularly rare type of museum, where visitors can see musical instruments and artifacts that deepen their knowledge and appreciation of global culture. We love watching out-of-towners find instruments, artifacts, and videos that reflect their own cultural heritage — and seeing their eyes light up when they discover a piano or guitar played by a modern music legend. It's a plus that you can treat them to a meal at the museum cafe, shop for souvenirs in the museum store, or even get tickets for a concert inside the museum's own theater. Exploring the museum will take you at least half a day, and you'll never be bored going back with visitors because every time you're there, you'll discover something intriguing that you hadn't noticed before.