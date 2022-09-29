Best Racist Blowhard

Okay, let's just be frank: Rogers faced a lot of competition for this prize. So, Windy Wendy, take a bow. You've earned this. It takes a special breed to be censured by some of the very people who could claim the title themselves. How, you ask? Well, our distinguished state Senator reacted to the invasion of Ukraine by blasting its heroic president as a puppet of George Soros. She also attended the America First Political Action Conference, an event run by known white supremacists and Holocaust deniers. She called the organizer, Nick Fuentes, the most persecuted man in America and implored him to keep doing what he does (hint: spout hate). All that resulted in a 24-3 vote by Rogers' colleagues to censure her. Her reaction: "Today is the day where we find out if the Communists in the GOP throw the sweet grandma under the bus for being white." Not surprising, because Rogers hasn't been shy about spouting white replacement theory. Having clearly not learned her lesson, she later called the mass shooting in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store a false flag operation. And the voters loved her for it. She won the Republican primary for her state Senate seat, beating Kelly Townsend, who's not exactly a beacon of reason and tolerance herself.