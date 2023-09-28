 Best Cartridge 2023 | Watermelon Bubble Gum | Cannabis | Phoenix
Best Cartridge

Watermelon Bubble Gum

Let's face it, a lot of cartridges don't taste like their name indicates they should. Then again, we're grateful that the MPX Melting Point Extracts' Gas Pedal cart doesn't taste like it sounds. But all jokes aside, TRU Infusion Kitchen's Watermelon Bubble Gum cart is literally bursting with so much sweet watermelon goodness that you might think you're tasting the real thing — and that has us hooked. The pleasure of taking a hit from this cart doesn't stop with the flavor, either. The smoke was some of the smoothest we've seen and the high was quick and had us walking on sunshine as the THC washed our brains in bliss.

Best Concentrates

Drip Concentrates

Drip's concentrate line is locally made with the highest-quality cannabis directly from the company's cultivation of boutique cannabis flower. It's sold in four different tiers for patients; they can choose from affordable (gold and silver) to connoisseur smoke (platinum and diamond), with the latter being a top-shelf concentrate. The tiers are dictated by the material quality used to make the high-THC concentrates. The silver and gold tiers are made from cured cannabis material, while platinum and diamond tiers are reserved for the company's nug runs and live resin extracts. THCA, batter, sauce, rosin, honeycomb, wax, shatter and caviar are the various types of concentrates Drip has to offer. Its vast line of top-shelf concentrates is what makes Drip a Phoenix favorite.

Best Nugs

Space Rocks

Space Rocks flower begins with top-quality, hand-picked cannabis. Next, the flower is covered in liquid THC diamonds and a unique "Space Dust," a mix of THCA and natural cannabis terpenes. The out-of-this-world fusion makes Space Rocks "the strongest cannabis flower ever made," the company touts. Some Space Rocks batches have as much as 70% THC potency. It's not just the super high potency that Space Rocks is gaining notoriety from in the Valley — it's the integration of premium top-shelf cannabis and carefully selected cannabis terpenes in the company's production process that guarantees both far-out flavors and scents when smoked.

Best Prerolls

STIIIZY

STIIIZY 40's are prerolls infused with flower and top-shelf live resin packed in a kief-dusted cone. The company calls them 40's because they're hella potent, testing at over 40% total cannabinoid content. But it's not just about the potency. Smooth and slow-burning, yet flavorful, STIIIZY 40's are a totally different experience for preroll smokers. The 40's come in multipacks of 1-gram and 0.5-gram prerolls in indica, sativa or hybrid strains. Some strains STIIIZY packs into glass jars are Biscotti, King Louis XIII, Purple Punch, Skywalker OG, Blue Burst, Gelato and Pineapple Express, just to name a few.

Best Savory Edibles

Diablo Cannabis Co.

A lot of edibles tend toward the sweet side of the flavor spectrum. We love gummies and syrups and drinks and cookies as much as the next stoner, but sometimes, we just want a different edible experience. Diablo Cannabis Co. makes our new favorite snacks — treats that taste like Cheetos and Takis but get you high. Our pick is the Infernos, which pretty much taste exactly like Hot Cheetos, except each stick of cheesy goodness contains 5 mg of THC. The challenge is to not eat the whole bag when the munchies kick in.

Best Gummies

Catri

Catri, a local cannabis-infused edible company, honors La Catrina, the Dia de los Muertos queen. The brand is inspired by the founders' upbringing in Mexico and the nostalgic flavors they recall from their homeland. Roberto Laposse, the co-founder of the infused candy brand, said the gummies are packed with 100 mg of THC, and the flavor formulas are derived from his family's 100-year candy-making legacy in Mexico City. Catri features the following flavors: horchata, tamarindo, dulce de leche, piña colada, chamoy, fresas con crema, mango, tamarindo, platanito and manzanita. While inspired by Mexico, the soft and chewy gummies are made here in metro Phoenix and are vegan, gluten-free, pectin-based and made with natural preservatives and ingredients. The Catri gummies are a great alternative to mainstream fruity flavors.

Best Edible to Sneak on a First Date

Tarts

Let's face it, in the age of online dating, you never know who is showing up to dinner — your date is just as likely to be your Prince Charming as they are to be a blobfish. So how do you prep for the uncertainy? Well, you could down some liquid courage and run the risk of showing off your hidden talent for speaking fluent Drunkenese. Or you could light a spliff and show up smelling danker than Snoop Dogg on 4/20. But, if you want a more subtle option with buildability depending on how badly the date is going, JAMS Tarts are the way to go. Each of these conveniently sized hard candies contains microdoses of cannabis — just 2.5 mg — making them ideal for building your perfect high. Plus, they're fast-acting, so you don't have to worry about waiting the typical hour before the effects kick in. Bottom line, if the blind date your mom set you up on with her co-worker's son is leaving a bad taste in your mouth, pop a deliciously fruity JAMS Tart in your mouth and see where the night takes you.

Best Lil' Sleep Aids

Sofa King Edibles

For a lot of cannabis fans, the often-unpredictable nature of edibles is something of a turnoff. With Sofa King gummies, though, there's an awesome balance of buzz and relaxation that makes it one of the best products you can nibble on if you want to get a good night's sleep. With four flavors of goofy goodness — including watermelon, cherry, grape and orange (which is the best, by the way) — there's a little something for everyone in these terrifically consistent 10-mg indica beauties. Just grab one out of the easy access package, pop it in your mouth and in about 20 or 25 minutes you'll be ready for some top notch zzzz's. And if you're not looking for sleep, Sofa King's sativa 10-mg gummies are also excellent fun, as well — basically a chewable bong hit. You can't go wrong with Sofa King.

Best THC Spray

Fazed

Just when we think there aren't any additional ways to get high, we find out about THC sprays. Fazed THC spray can freshen your breath and enlighten your body and mind. It's possible thanks to Fazed infusing THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis, within its mini spray bottles. The mouth spray THC experience is discreet and an alternative to traditional infused edibles since it bypasses the digestive system. Also, it's a dope alternative for people who are not the type to smoke or vape. The 100 mg THC spray Fazed bottles come in citrus vanilla or peppermint vanilla flavors; each spray is equivalent to 2 mg of weed in mist form.

Best Cannabis Topical

iLAVA Touch

iLAVA Touch is a special THC- and CBD-infused gel — better known as a topical — that you apply on your skin. The THC and CBD are absorbed through the skin's pores and bloodstream. The balance of dilution ratios and active ingredients in the oil blend was created by "a clinical aromatherapist experienced in botanical therapy product development with an emphasis on patient safety," according to the iLAVA folks. This ensures the topical provides the benefits of the infused cannabis. The Touch cream comes in two different types of containers: a 3.75-ounce bamboo container with 320 mg of CBD and 380 mg of THC and a glass jar that holds 2.85 ounces with 250 mg of CBD and 300 mg of THC.

