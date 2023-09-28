Best Cartridge

Let's face it, a lot of cartridges don't taste like their name indicates they should. Then again, we're grateful that the MPX Melting Point Extracts' Gas Pedal cart doesn't taste like it sounds. But all jokes aside, TRU Infusion Kitchen's Watermelon Bubble Gum cart is literally bursting with so much sweet watermelon goodness that you might think you're tasting the real thing — and that has us hooked. The pleasure of taking a hit from this cart doesn't stop with the flavor, either. The smoke was some of the smoothest we've seen and the high was quick and had us walking on sunshine as the THC washed our brains in bliss.