Best Dispensary Waiting Room

For businesses selling products often associated with chill, happy vibes, dispensary waiting rooms can be a major drag. Of course, waiting rooms make sense from a security standpoint, but as a customer, having to play a game of musical chairs while waiting for your name to be called can be a buzzkill. That's why The Flower Shop in Ahwatukee took a different approach to designing its dispensary. The moment you walk into The Flower Shop, you're met with a visual feast of weed-themed dioramas everywhere you look. From the hyper-girly display cases for the brand's female-centric line Ladylike, to the wanderlust-inducing cases featuring High Variety products, it's impossible not to be entertained. The dispensary's open-concept design means you can freely explore the products without being confined — or pressured — to order from a paper menu without seeing the actual product.