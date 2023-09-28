Best Dispensary Waiting Room

For Phoenix's stoners, June 24 was a historic day, because it was the day Berner and his iconic brand, Cookies, came to town. Known internationally for its top-shelf flower, Cookies has been a pioneer in the cannabis industry. So, having a dispensary location in the Valley is a huge deal. Like Cookies' other locations across the country, Tempe is well stocked with over 200 options for deli flower. The store is even equipped with clever orbs that house samples of each strain so customers can view the nugs and even get a whiff of their delicious scent. If concentrates are more your gig, you'll also find a hearty selection of rosin, resin, sauce, diamonds and vape pens. But if you just want to pop by and snag some dope swag, we won't judge you — the branded merch is what's up.