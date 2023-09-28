 Best Dispensary Waiting Room 2023 | The Flower Shop | Cannabis | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Best Dispensary Waiting Room

The Flower Shop

For businesses selling products often associated with chill, happy vibes, dispensary waiting rooms can be a major drag. Of course, waiting rooms make sense from a security standpoint, but as a customer, having to play a game of musical chairs while waiting for your name to be called can be a buzzkill. That's why The Flower Shop in Ahwatukee took a different approach to designing its dispensary. The moment you walk into The Flower Shop, you're met with a visual feast of weed-themed dioramas everywhere you look. From the hyper-girly display cases for the brand's female-centric line Ladylike, to the wanderlust-inducing cases featuring High Variety products, it's impossible not to be entertained. The dispensary's open-concept design means you can freely explore the products without being confined — or pressured — to order from a paper menu without seeing the actual product.

Best New Dispensary

Cookies

For Phoenix's stoners, June 24 was a historic day, because it was the day Berner and his iconic brand, Cookies, came to town. Known internationally for its top-shelf flower, Cookies has been a pioneer in the cannabis industry. So, having a dispensary location in the Valley is a huge deal. Like Cookies' other locations across the country, Tempe is well stocked with over 200 options for deli flower. The store is even equipped with clever orbs that house samples of each strain so customers can view the nugs and even get a whiff of their delicious scent. If concentrates are more your gig, you'll also find a hearty selection of rosin, resin, sauce, diamonds and vape pens. But if you just want to pop by and snag some dope swag, we won't judge you — the branded merch is what's up.

Best Dispensary Deals for New Customers

TruMed

Nate Nichols
Close up of strain jars.

Every dispensary has offers for new customers — often a discount or a free product sample — but TruMed takes the deals to a whole new level. First-time patients can snag a free ounce for making four purchases over $25 in 90 days, and veterans always receive 10% off their purchases. Once you fall in love with TruMed like we did, the loyalty program will help you save money and get, you guessed it, free product. Earn 4% store credit on every purchase, and for every $25 (pre-tax) you spend, you'll get a $1 credit. Of course, all of this is in addition to weekly specials and promotions — both of which TruMed does a lot of.

Best Sativa Flower

Durban Poison

The original Durban Poison strain can trace its roots all the way back to 1970s South Africa. Once American cultivator Ed Rosenthal brought it stateside, it took off like wildfire, quickly becoming a favorite of both medical and recreational tokers. Although Durban Poison's earthy — and frankly somewhat skunky — aroma isn't everyone's cup of tea, this is a flower everyone should try at least once. Often reaching as much as 24% THC, Durban Poison is a strong sativa that induces a happy and creative head high. And with the state of the world right now, we could all use a little more happiness in our lives.

Best Indica Flower

Nightshade

Finding a heavy-hitting indica that falls outside the usual suspects of Granddaddy Purple or Bubba Kush can be tough. That's why Nightshade is such a gem. A cross between two indica strains — Kashmir and Nepali landrace — Nightshade is everything you've ever wanted in a highly potent indica. From the first tokes, Nightshade overtakes your brain with a creeping head high that quickly eliminates all negative thoughts swirling around between your ears. Just make sure you're near a couch when you spark up, because it won't be long before the sedative effects kick and you find yourself drooling on your pillow.

Best Hybrid Flower

GG4

GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue, or Original Glue, is an oldie-but-goodie strain. A cross between Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel, GG4 is an indica-leaning hybrid that features caryophyllene as its dominant terpene. Research has shown caryophyllene helps relieve stress, anxiety and inflammation, so this is the perfect flower for winding down after an active day. And we're not the only ones who love this pungent, earth strain. GG4 has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015.

Best Cartridge

Watermelon Bubble Gum

Let's face it, a lot of cartridges don't taste like their name indicates they should. Then again, we're grateful that the MPX Melting Point Extracts' Gas Pedal cart doesn't taste like it sounds. But all jokes aside, TRU Infusion Kitchen's Watermelon Bubble Gum cart is literally bursting with so much sweet watermelon goodness that you might think you're tasting the real thing — and that has us hooked. The pleasure of taking a hit from this cart doesn't stop with the flavor, either. The smoke was some of the smoothest we've seen and the high was quick and had us walking on sunshine as the THC washed our brains in bliss.

Best Concentrates

Drip Concentrates

Drip's concentrate line is locally made with the highest-quality cannabis directly from the company's cultivation of boutique cannabis flower. It's sold in four different tiers for patients; they can choose from affordable (gold and silver) to connoisseur smoke (platinum and diamond), with the latter being a top-shelf concentrate. The tiers are dictated by the material quality used to make the high-THC concentrates. The silver and gold tiers are made from cured cannabis material, while platinum and diamond tiers are reserved for the company's nug runs and live resin extracts. THCA, batter, sauce, rosin, honeycomb, wax, shatter and caviar are the various types of concentrates Drip has to offer. Its vast line of top-shelf concentrates is what makes Drip a Phoenix favorite.

Best Nugs

Space Rocks

Space Rocks flower begins with top-quality, hand-picked cannabis. Next, the flower is covered in liquid THC diamonds and a unique "Space Dust," a mix of THCA and natural cannabis terpenes. The out-of-this-world fusion makes Space Rocks "the strongest cannabis flower ever made," the company touts. Some Space Rocks batches have as much as 70% THC potency. It's not just the super high potency that Space Rocks is gaining notoriety from in the Valley — it's the integration of premium top-shelf cannabis and carefully selected cannabis terpenes in the company's production process that guarantees both far-out flavors and scents when smoked.

Best Prerolls

STIIIZY

STIIIZY 40's are prerolls infused with flower and top-shelf live resin packed in a kief-dusted cone. The company calls them 40's because they're hella potent, testing at over 40% total cannabinoid content. But it's not just about the potency. Smooth and slow-burning, yet flavorful, STIIIZY 40's are a totally different experience for preroll smokers. The 40's come in multipacks of 1-gram and 0.5-gram prerolls in indica, sativa or hybrid strains. Some strains STIIIZY packs into glass jars are Biscotti, King Louis XIII, Purple Punch, Skywalker OG, Blue Burst, Gelato and Pineapple Express, just to name a few.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2023

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation