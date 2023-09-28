Best Hybrid Flower

GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue, or Original Glue, is an oldie-but-goodie strain. A cross between Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel, GG4 is an indica-leaning hybrid that features caryophyllene as its dominant terpene. Research has shown caryophyllene helps relieve stress, anxiety and inflammation, so this is the perfect flower for winding down after an active day. And we're not the only ones who love this pungent, earth strain. GG4 has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015.