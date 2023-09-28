Best Weed-Infused Sporting Event

The Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic during Super Bowl 2023 week was an eventful and unique experience, with former NFL players and sports celebrities enjoying a combination of golf and cannabis. Kyle Turley and Super Bowl Champ Jim McMahon hosted the event at the Anthem Golf & Country Club; their Revenant cannabis brand was prominently featured around the venue. Mint Cannabis added to the experience by offering dab hits at the third hole. It was the first time dabbing for some of the players, and a few of the golfers lost their balls mid-play or couldn't stop laughing. The sold-out event was another example of the evolving attitudes and legal landscape surrounding cannabis use and its trend toward public acceptance.