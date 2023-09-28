Best Boat Ride

We don't get many opportunities to be on the water in the Valley of the Sun, so when we do, we treasure it. If you're looking for an activity to delight an out-of-town visitor or you just want to take a little ride, we suggest an excursion with Desert Belle Cruises. With Desert Belle, you get to explore Saguaro Lake on a sightseeing tour. During the high season, there's at least one cruise per day and often several on the weekends. You can opt for the basic narration cruise, in which a knowledgeable host tells you interesting facts about the lake, or you can check the schedule for one of Desert Belle's live music, craft beer and music, or wine and music cruises. Whichever you choose, you're setting sail for a good time.