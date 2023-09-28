Best Bougie Bowling

For a city that's hundreds of miles removed from the closest ocean, Phoenix has some amazing spots to watch sea creatures frolic. And that's no fish tale. Our favorite is Sea Life Arizona, the 26,000-square-foot aquarium inside Arizona Mills Mall where local landlubbers can experience the life aquatic without having to wade through massive crowds. Its collection of water-dwelling creatures is also quite deep. Stroll through a 360-degree ocean tunnel (touted as the only attraction of its kind in Arizona) and take in panoramic views of more than 5,000 kinds of marine life — such as stingrays, eels, whitetip and blacktip reef sharks, and a multitude of multicolored fish — swimming through the 161,000-gallon water world. For even closer encounters of the fishy kind, there's also the Bay of Rays and Temple of the Seahorse habitats, a jellyfish room and even an interactive tide pool where patrons can touch harmless baby sharks (doo doo doo doo doo doo) and seven other species. For an additional fee, Sea Life offers a behind-the-scenes tour featuring the chance to meet and feed its resident rescued sea turtles. Trust us, it's a shell of a good time and worth the extra cash.