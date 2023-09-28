Best Casino

Win some, lose some. That's a given with a trip to any casino, so if you're going to toss some cash around to pull slot machine levers or throw some dice in hopes of monetary victories, why not go to a spot with some glam? Talking Stick Resort & Casino works hard to be a sexy destination for the betting crowds. Once your eyes settle after absorbing all the flashing lights, the sleek decor is noticeable — it's not subtle in reminding you that it's a Scottsdale hotspot. The concert stage at the Main Pool maintains a zesty roster of fun. A crowd might be smacking around inflatable guitars one night while Cheap Trick plays a blistering rock set. Another time might find boozy, bottle-serviced partygoers dancing their asses off to DJ sets. In addition to gambling and sports betting, other ways to drop some dough include an indoor performance venue, stylish hotel rooms, a soothing spa and a bunch of tasty eateries, including a seafood restaurant, a tapas place and a fine dining option.