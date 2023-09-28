Best Communing With Creatures of the Night

Birding has taken off in popularity recently among a wider range of demographics, and this 110-acre preserve in Gilbert is the premier place in the Valley to try it out. It's impossible not to see birds here, and when out-of-town birders ask for suggestions of where to see some feathered friends, this is usually the most popular answer. The birding surge started during the pandemic when people were looking for things to do outdoors and away from other humans, but the craze has continued. Because the preserve is in the desert, you'll probably see doves, quail and hummingbirds, but also, because it boasts seven lakes of reclaimed water, you'll spy specimens that aren't likely to show up in your backyard such as egrets, grebes, stilts, avocets and herons. The water is also a beacon for migrating birds that aren't usually in town such as peregrine falcons. And if you need guidance, the park is always brimming with veteran birders (you'll know them by their telescopic camera lenses) who are happy to answer questions and point you to less commonly seen species.