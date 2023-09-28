Best Driving Range

The car has always been king in Phoenix — and not just because it's often the only way to actually get around. So while that reliance often means road rage and gnarly traffic, it also means a robust culture surrounding cars and driving in general. If you're ever looking to connect with said culture, Official Arizona Car Meets is an important resource for every gearhead. The unofficial network shares events and car-centric happenings taking place across the Valley, from free car washes and "rides and coffee" to car meets and other showcases. It's about connecting to folks young and old, lovers of American muscle and international speedsters, in a way that fosters community and connection about what matters most: the cars. And as with most things free (or free-adjacent), there are no limits to just who can come and enjoy the simple pleasures of riding around or showing off your own mean machine to like-minded folks. So spend your hot nights (and perhaps even your hotter days) enjoying the power and promise of car culture — just make sure you've filled up the tank on your way out.