Best Kayaking

You don't have to go very far from town for some wonderful kayaking. A morning on the Salt River is a great easy paddle with beautiful views and plenty of wildlife. Want to try it out? Meet a buddy and drop one vehicle at the Phon D Sutton Day Use Area and head up to the Water Users Recreation Site parking lot a few miles away. (Note: All cars that park at either of those lots need to display a Tonto Pass.) From there, set out on your journey. Depending on the current level of water flow, you may encounter a few short periods of Class I rapids around the part they call the Pinball, but most of your trip will be smooth sailing — er, kayaking. Keep your eyes peeled for water birds, otters, raccoons and bighorn sheep, but most of all the famous Salt River horses, which tend to congregate on the riverbank or in the shallow water close to the shore. It's easy to forget how near you are to the city when you feel this close to nature.