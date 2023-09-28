Best Way to Learn About Desert Critters

Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, but a vast number of transplants don't do their research before packing their van and heading into the wonderland of the Sonoran Desert, the most biodiverse desert on the planet. They arrive oblivious to the array of birds, mammals and reptiles that share a wide swath of our state, often to the detriment of the animals. It should be a requirement when people change their license plates to visit Liberty Wildlife. Not only is it a rescue center for injured wildlife, but it provides education and a world of fun. Go during open hours or book a private tour to see the "animal ambassadors" — rescued birds, lizards, snakes and others that, for various reasons, can't be rereleased. You might meet Sheryl the crow, Einstein the great horned owl or Marble and Millie, the California condors. Better yet, attend a special event. Volunteers roam the grounds so guests can get closer to the critters and learn more about them, and some events feature open-air bars, food trucks and entertainment. Also, don't miss the non-eagle feather repository, which provides feathers for religious and ceremonial purposes to Native Americans with federally recognized tribes.