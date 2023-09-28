Best Nursery

The Plant Stand is the place for metro Phoenix plant enthusiasts and newbies looking to add greenery to their homes or businesses. With its extensive selection of plants, including popular indoor varieties, exotic options and hardy succulents, there's something for everyone. The store's location on 10 acres with four greenhouses is impressive, allowing for a wide range of plants to be cultivated and displayed — and events, which brings this nursery to a higher level in more ways than one. The unique feature of using the store's enormous size as a venue for yoga and cannabis sessions adds an exciting twist. The combination of plant shopping, decor selection and wellness activities makes The Plant Stand more than just a nursery — it's a destination that caters to various green interests. The imported pottery selection also adds to the appeal, offering a variety of decor styles to complement both indoor and outdoor spaces.