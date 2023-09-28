Best Nursery

In a day and age when most photography gear can easily be bought and sold online, Tempe Camera might seem as obsolete as the Kodak Disc 3000. Truth be told, it's still a go-to spot for getting new and used lenses, camera bodies and flashes, as well as any sort of supplies needed for staging the perfect shot. Leading brands such as Nikon, Canon, Sony, Olympus and Manfrotto are always in stock and occasionally on sale. The staff are all photographers themselves and are happy to advise you on your purchase. (They even stock actual film, if you prefer it over digital.) The long-running business, which has developed a following among local shutterbugs since opening in 1972, is more than just a retail destination. Downstairs, there's a repair department manned by Tempe Camera founder Joe Wojcich and other aces who can handle everything from simple sensor cleanings to complete overhauls, as well as a rental counter with a wide array of photography, video and audio gear available. Tempe Camera also hosts workshops and seminars for hobbyists or anyone else interested in getting photography. No matter your skill level, stop by Tempe Camera and see what develops.