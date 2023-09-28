Best Skate Shop

There's a saying about boxing gyms: The more rundown, the more legit. While Cowtown Skateboards isn't exactly rundown, the store offers the same sort of lived-in feeling, not unlike your favorite pair of Vans. Two decades ago, the flagship store in Phoenix took over an old Cowtown Boots location, and because signs were too expensive at the time, the owners kept the Cowtown sign and the brand was born. That same level of ingenuity continues to reign as Cowtown has grown Southwest skate culture through events and branded merch. Whether you're a serious skater looking for high-quality trucks or just a fan of the subculture in the market for dope clothing, you'll find it at Cowtown.