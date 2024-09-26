Best Artist Collab

We already loved the vape pens and cartridges produced by Scottsdale-based Timeless Vapes. Then, the company went above and beyond with its Timeless Artist Legacy Program, which slaps original artwork on some of its products. The most recent collab was with Phoenix's Nyla Lee. For her Timeless collab, Lee created the image of a woman in a pinup style but with subversive touches such as teal-colored skin, horns and red Xs over her eyes. The cool and sinister design graced a flip case, cycling jersey, stickers and other merch. The collab puts Lee in the company of other Phoenix artists who have worked with Timeless before, including Tato Caraveo and Ashley Macias.