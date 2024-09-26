Best Cannabis Baked Goods

In 2024, the field of cannabis products is enormous and can be overwhelming. Sometimes, we like to return to the old ways, which in this case means a nice pot brownie. Sun City-based Amy & Al's has years of experience making infused cookies in chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and peanut butter varieties, as well as brownies. And they're not just good by pot brownie or cookie standards. Amy & Al's desserts are seriously good — sweet, soft and rich. (Try the peanut butter cookie: It's out of this world.) The goods are sold in dispensaries all over metro Phoenix, so you won't have travel very far to stock up.