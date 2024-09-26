Best Cannabis Brand Ambassador

Molly O'Malia isn't just a cannabis influencer. She's also a talented singer and musician with over 350,000 followers on Instagram and 165,000 on TikTok. She consumes cannabis to enhance her creativity when she faces creative blocks while writing and performing music or creating skits for her cannabis sponsors. O'Malia is involved with local dispensaries, making spontaneous visits and conducting interviews to promote high-quality cannabis products, including dab pens, edibles, flower and prerolls. She's an integral part of the local cannabis lifestyle and is even photographed inside grow operations to show how green she is. Her dedication to both her music and the cannabis community exemplifies how grassroots influencers can authentically bridge their passions and professions, inspiring their audience with creativity and credibility.