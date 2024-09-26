Best Cannabis Lounge

In the heart of Tempe, there's a hidden nugget that has quickly become the go-to spot for cannabis enthusiasts: Exhale Society. More than just a lounge, it's a dope sanctuary where everyone is welcome, from seasoned smokers to the one-hit wonders. The spot's safe; everybody must check in in the lobby with an ID. It's also super clean and comfortable, with LCD screens, stand-up video games and spacious tables where you can prepare your cannabis with ease. Fear not, folks with the munchies: They sell local snacks and nonalcoholic drinks. Here, you bring your own cannabis, and the lounge provides the perfect setting. With monthly and yearly memberships available, plus special discounts for veterans and select cannabis cardholders, Exhale Society is more than a hangout — it's a community.