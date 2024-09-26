Best Cannabis Suppositories

Consuming cannabis via suppositories is one of the rarest methods to access its health benefits, yet it's super-fast and effective. According to THC Living, its suppositories deliver tiny cannabinoids straight to where the pain is and also get absorbed by the whole body. Suppositories are a great option for treating pain from irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids, sexual discomfort and menstrual cramps. THC Living suppositories contain 30 milligrams each of CBD and THC, which work together to create better results. They are made with a pharmaceutical-quality base for a safe and comfortable product. They can be found in select dispensaries throughout metro Phoenix.