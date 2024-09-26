 Best Cannabis Trend 2024 | Unionization | Cannabis | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Cannabis Trend

Unionization

It was enough of a win when marijuana was legalized statewide in January 2021. Because for a state that's sometimes behind the curve on big happenings, keeping pace with the legalization boon nationwide was a shimmering sign of the ongoing "purple-fication" of the Copper State. So, when several local workers from national dispensary chain Curaleaf attempted to unionize in late 2023, it felt like that sense of progressiveness had reached its next big moment of cultural significance. Arizona's got a solid-enough track record of protecting workers, albeit with a focus on better-than-federally-mandated wages and paid sick leave. Seeing the workers not only demanding more rights, but doing so in a burgeoning industry with ample growth opportunity, was an encouraging move not just for progressive grandstanding but also for actually empowering and supporting everyday folks in this state. Marijuana continues to be a cash-generating cow, and sometimes workers' rights are bypassed when so much money is involved. But if the industry surrounding pot is going to mean anything long term to the culture and economy of Arizona, unionization is just the first step of many toward true sustainability.

Best Cannabis Lounge

Exhale Society

In the heart of Tempe, there's a hidden nugget that has quickly become the go-to spot for cannabis enthusiasts: Exhale Society. More than just a lounge, it's a dope sanctuary where everyone is welcome, from seasoned smokers to the one-hit wonders. The spot's safe; everybody must check in in the lobby with an ID. It's also super clean and comfortable, with LCD screens, stand-up video games and spacious tables where you can prepare your cannabis with ease. Fear not, folks with the munchies: They sell local snacks and nonalcoholic drinks. Here, you bring your own cannabis, and the lounge provides the perfect setting. With monthly and yearly memberships available, plus special discounts for veterans and select cannabis cardholders, Exhale Society is more than a hangout — it's a community.

Best Place to Get a Medical Marijuana Card

The Marijuana Doctor

Even with the availability of recreational marijuana, the benefits of having a medical card (such as higher purchase limits and 8% less tax) are worth it. And the easiest and most cost-effective way to get a medical card is through The Marijuana Doctor. They do in-person and online appointments, and if you don't have forms from your physician, you can see the doctors at Marijuana Doctor for an exam and recommendation. All your paperwork is filed on-site, and if approved, your digital medical marijuana card (a physical card costs extra money) will be available usually within one week.

Best Medical Marijuana Delivery Service

Supurb

Available only for medical marijuana patients, Supurb delivery service makes it easy for patients to get their goods. They simply register with their medical card information, enter their delivery address, and the Supurb website will show them about six of the closest participating dispensaries. Patients can see each dispensary's menus and specials before ordering. Delivery can take several hours, especially on weekends, and drivers only accept cash for purchases and can rarely make change, but it's worth using the Supurb service if you're not mobile and not in a hurry. Purchases are delivered in discreet black bags.

Best Source of Cannabis Industry News

Cannabis Cactus

We remember the olden days when the only information we could get about marijuana was which one of our cousin's friends was holding. Fast-forward to today, and cannabis is a billion-dollar industry in Arizona, with a culture around it to match. Now, the best place to find out the latest weed news is Cannabis Cactus, a magazine and website devoted to our favorite plant. The Phoenix-based publication is packed full of helpful and interesting information, from reviews and recipes to industry news and even articles on the history of cannabis use. You can find the magazine on select free publication racks around town, or you can do what we do: Settle in with a joint and check out back issues online.

Best Cannabis DJ

DJ Benz

If you're in metro Phoenix and enjoy cannabis, then you've probably heard of DJ Benz. With 18 years of experience on the turntables, mixers, CDJs and DJ controllers, DJ Benz has been a fixture in the local scene, serving as the resident DJ at Mint Cannabis and spinning at Cookies and various cannabis parties for the past two years. He's known for playing all the green hits, from Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill to Afroman. (Fun fact: His favorite song is "Smoothies in 1991" by Larry June.) DJ Benz once even had the honor of spinning on set with the Luniz during their performance of the iconic "I Got 5 On It." Beyond his skills on the decks, Benz uses cannabis medicinally to support his demanding lifestyle. It helps him calm his nerves and provides relief from cubital tunnel syndrome in his arm — a crucial aid when he's spinning. After long nights of DJing, cannabis also helps him manage insomnia, allowing him to rest and recharge. DJ Benz isn't just a DJ — he's a cannabis culture icon in Phoenix.

Best Cannabis Athlete

Marcus McGhee

Ladies and gentlemen, stepping into the octagon with a record of 9-1 and a knockout punch that's taken down nine opponents, here's the unstoppable bantamweight powerhouse, Marcus "Maniac" McGhee. Known for his dynamic in-ring skills and relentless pursuit of victory, McGhee combines his passion for fighting with a love for skateboarding, showcasing his versatility both inside and outside the octagon. But beyond his athletic achievements, McGhee is a vocal cannabis advocate. While he doesn't rely on cannabis for health reasons, he openly enjoys it for pleasure, as he has shared in various interviews. His dedication to the cannabis community extends beyond personal use — he's worked in the metro Phoenix cannabis industry for over five years, contributing his expertise and support to the field. McGhee is not just a fighter, he's a multifaceted individual whose interests and career intersect in exciting ways, making him a unique figure in both the UFC and the cannabis world.

Best Cannabis Brand Ambassador

Molly O'Malia

Molly O'Malia isn't just a cannabis influencer. She's also a talented singer and musician with over 350,000 followers on Instagram and 165,000 on TikTok. She consumes cannabis to enhance her creativity when she faces creative blocks while writing and performing music or creating skits for her cannabis sponsors. O'Malia is involved with local dispensaries, making spontaneous visits and conducting interviews to promote high-quality cannabis products, including dab pens, edibles, flower and prerolls. She's an integral part of the local cannabis lifestyle and is even photographed inside grow operations to show how green she is. Her dedication to both her music and the cannabis community exemplifies how grassroots influencers can authentically bridge their passions and professions, inspiring their audience with creativity and credibility.

Best Way to Paint and Puff

Pretty Dope Paintings

Lots of people got creative during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mesa artist Sladjana Ahmetovic, laid up with a foot injury, invited a few friends over to smoke some pot and make some art. People loved the idea, so after the worst of the quarantine was over, Ahmetovic started Pretty Dope Paintings. The puff-and-paint classes are open to people ages 21 and older. The classes are BYOC (bring your own cannabis), and for about three hours attendees are guided through the art project of the night while smoking pot. Past classes have created Halloween- and Valentine's Day-themed paintings as well as canvases of cactuses, aliens and other fun imagery. Pretty Dope Paintings is a unique way to socialize and smoke at the same time.

Best Dispensary

Curaleaf

With locations nationwide and 12 in Arizona, Curaleaf is a chain with a community feel. All the budtenders are friendly, and each dispensary's selection is vast. Several other virtues elevate Curaleaf above the competition, primarily that it accepts debit as a form of payment, whereas most other dispensaries only take cash have ATMs that usually come with fees and/or charge fees as high as $5 for folks to use debit at the registers. Curaleaf also delivers to medical marijuana patients for no fee (but tipping is always appreciated) and has great deals every day of the week. And, as a bonus: cheap munchies by the register.

  • 1040 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85014 Map

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation