Best Cannabis Trend

It was enough of a win when marijuana was legalized statewide in January 2021. Because for a state that's sometimes behind the curve on big happenings, keeping pace with the legalization boon nationwide was a shimmering sign of the ongoing "purple-fication" of the Copper State. So, when several local workers from national dispensary chain Curaleaf attempted to unionize in late 2023, it felt like that sense of progressiveness had reached its next big moment of cultural significance. Arizona's got a solid-enough track record of protecting workers, albeit with a focus on better-than-federally-mandated wages and paid sick leave. Seeing the workers not only demanding more rights, but doing so in a burgeoning industry with ample growth opportunity, was an encouraging move not just for progressive grandstanding but also for actually empowering and supporting everyday folks in this state. Marijuana continues to be a cash-generating cow, and sometimes workers' rights are bypassed when so much money is involved. But if the industry surrounding pot is going to mean anything long term to the culture and economy of Arizona, unionization is just the first step of many toward true sustainability.