Some days, it's not just about lightening the load, it's about launching it into orbit. When you crave that high-octane experience, ditch the bongs and joints, grab yourself a rig and blow your banger up with the gold standard: Mohave Gold Shatter High Octane X Gelato from Mohave Cannabis Co. This ain't your dad's dab session. Crafted with Mohave's cutting-edge extraction process, this top-tier shatter boasts an astronomical 91.25% THC and a staggering 99.7% cannabinoids. It's the Rolls-Royce of concentrates, with a hard candy consistency that glides across your lungs as effortlessly as your uncle's vintage 1970s land yacht on the I-17 northbound. It's the perfect excuse for a snooze in the cinema or any other laid-back escapade. Buckle up for a long-lasting, head-on-cruise-control high that also brings relief to whatever aches and pains you're carrying in the trunk.