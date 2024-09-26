Best Cartridge

We've spotted you at the supermarket and slyly scanning thrift store bins, sneaking stealthy puffs of sunshine off that pen up your sleeve. Cartridges today are synonymous with convenience, and this year's top pick is the 1000mg Grape Durbz AIO Live Resin Vape from Camino Concentrates. The "Grape" notes are tasty Popsicle-flavored terpenes, while "Durbz" delivers a smooth sativa kick that doesn't get cracky, courtesy of Durban Poison by Sonoran Roots. We could "wax" poetic over Ultra Ceramic Coil Technologies, 100% live resin extracts using no distillates, USB-C wizardry and breath-activated inhalation systems, but let's keep it real. Cartridges are meant to make life easier, and this all-in-one is the most user-friendly delivery system of yummy concentrates we have vaped yet.