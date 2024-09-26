 Best Cartridge 2024 | Grape Durbz AIO Live Resin Vape (1000mg) | Cannabis | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Cartridge

Grape Durbz AIO Live Resin Vape (1000mg)

We've spotted you at the supermarket and slyly scanning thrift store bins, sneaking stealthy puffs of sunshine off that pen up your sleeve. Cartridges today are synonymous with convenience, and this year's top pick is the 1000mg Grape Durbz AIO Live Resin Vape from Camino Concentrates. The "Grape" notes are tasty Popsicle-flavored terpenes, while "Durbz" delivers a smooth sativa kick that doesn't get cracky, courtesy of Durban Poison by Sonoran Roots. We could "wax" poetic over Ultra Ceramic Coil Technologies, 100% live resin extracts using no distillates, USB-C wizardry and breath-activated inhalation systems, but let's keep it real. Cartridges are meant to make life easier, and this all-in-one is the most user-friendly delivery system of yummy concentrates we have vaped yet.

Best Shatter

Mohave Gold Shatter High Octane X Gelato

Some days, it's not just about lightening the load, it's about launching it into orbit. When you crave that high-octane experience, ditch the bongs and joints, grab yourself a rig and blow your banger up with the gold standard: Mohave Gold Shatter High Octane X Gelato from Mohave Cannabis Co. This ain't your dad's dab session. Crafted with Mohave's cutting-edge extraction process, this top-tier shatter boasts an astronomical 91.25% THC and a staggering 99.7% cannabinoids. It's the Rolls-Royce of concentrates, with a hard candy consistency that glides across your lungs as effortlessly as your uncle's vintage 1970s land yacht on the I-17 northbound. It's the perfect excuse for a snooze in the cinema or any other laid-back escapade. Buckle up for a long-lasting, head-on-cruise-control high that also brings relief to whatever aches and pains you're carrying in the trunk.

Best Wax

Lucid Blue Live Resin Sugar

Concentrates span a multitude of versions, all shaped by the plethora of processes used between cultivation and combustion. Blast it, freeze it, squish it with some heat ... what option should you choose? Our standout selection for this year is Aeriz's Lucid Blue Live Resin Sugar. A fantastic form of the stickiest of ickies, testing 76.6% THC and 85.5% total cannabinoids, this live resin sugar delivers a fruity-pepper-flavored terpene profile, and its consistency, sitting between shaved ice and kinetic sand, makes dab tool usage an absolute breeze compared with the other soupy sauces and drippy oil varieties. Heavy hits, tasty terps and ease of use make this the go-to choice for waxy wanderings along the waysides of Dabtown.

Best Rosin

Chocolate and Cream LHR

Who doesn't drool for solventless dabs? Our favorite this year is Summus's Chocolate and Cream Live Hash Rosin. Crafted with weed, water, ice, heat, pressure and perhaps a touch of love, this blend is pure essence alchemy. Formerly sold as Oreoz, this Tier 1 concentrate (their top shelf) doesn't fall far from its hybrid Cookies and Cream crossed with Secret Weapon genetics tree. Summus offers additional tiers for our budget-conscious buddies, but this live rosin earns its just desserts by not only smelling like chocolate but tasting and exhaling like chocolate, too. Perfect for relaxing happily while masticating magnificent munchies, this LHR packs a serious appetite boost. Pair it with a slice of Granny's chocolate cake? Absolutely. As far as best rosins go, this one takes the cake ... and eats it, too.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation