Best Dispensary

With locations nationwide and 12 in Arizona, Curaleaf is a chain with a community feel. All the budtenders are friendly, and each dispensary's selection is vast. Several other virtues elevate Curaleaf above the competition, primarily that it accepts debit as a form of payment, whereas most other dispensaries only take cash have ATMs that usually come with fees and/or charge fees as high as $5 for folks to use debit at the registers. Curaleaf also delivers to medical marijuana patients for no fee (but tipping is always appreciated) and has great deals every day of the week. And, as a bonus: cheap munchies by the register.