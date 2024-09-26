 Best Dispensary 2024 | Curaleaf | Cannabis | Phoenix
Best Dispensary

Curaleaf

With locations nationwide and 12 in Arizona, Curaleaf is a chain with a community feel. All the budtenders are friendly, and each dispensary's selection is vast. Several other virtues elevate Curaleaf above the competition, primarily that it accepts debit as a form of payment, whereas most other dispensaries only take cash have ATMs that usually come with fees and/or charge fees as high as $5 for folks to use debit at the registers. Curaleaf also delivers to medical marijuana patients for no fee (but tipping is always appreciated) and has great deals every day of the week. And, as a bonus: cheap munchies by the register.

  • 1040 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85014 Map

Best Home Cultivation Store

GrowersHouse

Like the people who prefer to make their own bread rather than buying it from the grocery store, there are plenty of folks who get their marijuana the old-fashioned way: by growing it themselves. If you're on the home grow train, or if you're preparing to board, you should check out West Valley operation GrowersHouse. No matter how big or small your endeavor, GrowersHouse has the supplies you'll need, from air filters and grow lights to humidifiers and insecticides. And when it's time to harvest the fruits of your labor, it has dryers, containers and other equipment for processing. And besides the huge inventory, GrowersHouse has something money can't buy: a knowledgable and helpful staff who want to help you succeed in your endeavors.

Best First-Time Patient Specials

Trulieve

First-time medical marijuana patients can get 40% off their first purchase at one of Trulieve's (formerly Harvest) 15 metro Phoenix dispensaries. On their second visit, patients get a BOGO (buy one, get one) special. The offers exclude accessories, but if you're at a dispensary, you're probably looking for cannabis anyway, and many Trulieve dispensaries are near head shops if you really need a cheap bong. And if you bring a new medical marijuana patient in with you, you'll both get 50% off your next order. Patients (and recreational buyers) can join the Trulieve rewards program for even more discounts.

Best Budtenders

Arizona Organix

Leafly
Arizona Organix

Some people just want to get high. But if you're looking for a strain of cannabis that's best for a particular ailment — anxiety, insomnia, muscle pain, lack of appetite, etc. — the budtenders at Organix have got you covered. This west-side dispensary is warehouse-like and huge, so it's good to have a knowledgeable guide help you navigate the inventory. Organix budtenders can tell you all about where a product was made, its THC percentage and effects, and whether or not it's a good value for the money. Or if you just want to get high, they can tell you the best cannabis products for that, too. Don't forget to tip.

Best Dispensary Atmosphere

Cannabist Tempe

Cannabist Tempe feels a little like a weed wonderland, thanks to its massive retail space and indoor-outdoor atmosphere. The check-in/waiting area outside the dispensary is roof-shaded, with a giant tree as its centerpiece. The walls are covered in synthetic vining plants, and there's a giant window with a view of the dispensary's grow room. Festive strings of lights add to the chill environment. Inside the dispensary, displays are arranged smartly behind the counter and in several standalone displays that include information about the products contained therein. And there's another, even larger, window with a view into the grow room. With an atmosphere like this, it's easy to see why there are often lines to get in.

Best Head Shop

Bud's Glass Joint/Bud's on Grand

Since 2012, Bud's Glass Joint has been the go-to place for the best bongs, pipes and chitchat with fellow 420-friendly enthusiasts. The first spot, located just off Roosevelt Row, was so popular that Bud's expanded to open a second location on Grand Avenue. The Fifth Street location is hard to miss — it's the big green house all lit up with Christmas lights — and smokers will find everything they need inside. Bud's selection of bongs/water pipes, steamrollers and bubblers are all Arizona-blown glass. Accessories like rolling papers, lighters, tapestries, incense, dab rings and more are available, too. Like the classic "Saturday Night Live" skit says, Bud's is definitely the kind of place where you can walk around saying, "You could put your weed in that."

Best Cannabis Suppositories

THC Living

Consuming cannabis via suppositories is one of the rarest methods to access its health benefits, yet it's super-fast and effective. According to THC Living, its suppositories deliver tiny cannabinoids straight to where the pain is and also get absorbed by the whole body. Suppositories are a great option for treating pain from irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids, sexual discomfort and menstrual cramps. THC Living suppositories contain 30 milligrams each of CBD and THC, which work together to create better results. They are made with a pharmaceutical-quality base for a safe and comfortable product. They can be found in select dispensaries throughout metro Phoenix.

Best Cannabis Event

Marijuana Industry Trade Association

Every last Wednesday of every month, about 1,000 weed smokers attend MITA at The Monarch hotel in Old Town Scottsdale. The cannabis networking event has about 30 dealers who provide insight into various cannabis products and give out free canna samples. This event is open to the public for those 21 and older, and it's especially helpful for people in the cannabis industry, as well as people interested in getting involved with it. Even celebrities have popped up at MITA, including NFL star quarterback Jake Plummer, All-Pro NFL player Ricky Williams and two-time Super Bowl champ Jim McMahon. If indica makes you drowsy, switch up to sativa, and don't sleep on the chance to expand your canna network and be a part of the thriving cannabis community at MITA.

Best Cannabis Concert

Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival

With headliners like B-Real of Cypress Hill, Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound, Luniz and Mike Jones, the Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival brings both the smoke and cannabis-infused music rolled into one event. The canna contest portion of the event starts via online nominations and votes. The multistate-operation promoters select the winners and announce them at the event's ceremony, where the dopest music acts and cannabis companies in the Valley walk away with trophies. There are hundreds of canna brands and vendors on display, and the intermission between each act and award announcement greenlights folks to puff, puff and pass the Js. Some get low-key lit, and others grab free samples to save for later, but there's no argument that this cannabis concert is a one-of-a-kind experience. The next one will be at the Stratus Event Center on Nov. 2, 2024.

Best Cannabis-Infused Food

The Mint Cafe

Thanks to the legalization of recreational marijuana, the number of dispensaries in metro Phoenix has exploded in recent years. Far less ubiquitous, though, are places you get can cannabis-infused food — real food, not just snacks or gummies. The menu at Mint Cafe, located inside Mint Cannabis's Guadalupe location, leans heavily on what you'll want when you have the munchies: burgers, pizza, fries, tater tots, tacos and wings. The food is priced according to the dosage, and while it's not the finest cuisine we've ever had, it's tasty and comes hot and fresh out of the oven or fryer. And it gets us high. Consider us satisfied customers.

