Best First-Time Patient Specials

Some people just want to get high. But if you're looking for a strain of cannabis that's best for a particular ailment — anxiety, insomnia, muscle pain, lack of appetite, etc. — the budtenders at Organix have got you covered. This west-side dispensary is warehouse-like and huge, so it's good to have a knowledgeable guide help you navigate the inventory. Organix budtenders can tell you all about where a product was made, its THC percentage and effects, and whether or not it's a good value for the money. Or if you just want to get high, they can tell you the best cannabis products for that, too. Don't forget to tip.