Best First-Time Patient Specials

First-time medical marijuana patients can get 40% off their first purchase at one of Trulieve's (formerly Harvest) 15 metro Phoenix dispensaries. On their second visit, patients get a BOGO (buy one, get one) special. The offers exclude accessories, but if you're at a dispensary, you're probably looking for cannabis anyway, and many Trulieve dispensaries are near head shops if you really need a cheap bong. And if you bring a new medical marijuana patient in with you, you'll both get 50% off your next order. Patients (and recreational buyers) can join the Trulieve rewards program for even more discounts.