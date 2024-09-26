Best Gummies

If you're passionate about locally made cannabis products, Pure is a homegrown winner. Its gummies are handcrafted in small batches in Phoenix, using flower from Noble Herb up in Flagstaff. Pure also makes hard candy and candy chews, but the gummies are the rock stars of the product line: vegan, gluten-free, delicious and potent. Available in a variety of strains and flavors, Pure gummies are formulated for various needs. Looking to get a good night's sleep? Try the cannabinol-infused indica gummies Berry Sleepy. Wanna get an energy boost before a hike or workout? Chew on some Starfruit of the Show. Want a balance of body-and-mind stoniness? Magical Mango or Kickin' Fruit Punch should do the trick.