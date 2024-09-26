Best House Brand Flower

The flower at Sunday Goods is grown in a Dutch greenhouse using sustainable practices, so you can feel good about the Earth while getting high as a kite — which you will on this flower, because it is all high-potency (20% to 32% THC). Popular strains include Ghost Train Haze (a more calming sativa strain), a balanced and tasty indica strain dubbed Royal Cherry Diesel and the hybrid Chemistry #1, which has a nice lemony pine flavor. The Flower Shop's "Daily Greens" deal features 20 grams of flower for $49 (strains vary). Wanna try the flower before you pay for it? Get a free eighth of flower with a minimum $65 purchase.